Man wanted in connection to 2 armed pharmacy robberies in south Edmonton

Police are searching for a man who robbed two south Edmonton pharmacies.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), both incidents occurred on Aug. 21. The man entered a pharmacy at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Lakewood Road NW and 28 Avenue, spoke with a pharmacist, and pulled a knife out while demanding narcotics and cash, police say.

Around three hours later, the man entered a pharmacy near 114 Street and 17 Avenue SW, and the EPS said he told the pharmacist he had a gun and wanted access to the safe.

"In both incidents, the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and narcotics," the EPS said in a statement on Thursday.

Police describe the suspect as an East Indian or Arabic man in his early 20s with a thin build. On the day of the incidents, the man wore a Burberry black hoodie, blue surgical mask, black/white Under Armor shoes, and a black ball cap with a New York Yankees logo.

The EPS says the robber had a distinct birthmark, scar, or burn on the back of his left hand and that he may be associated with a black Jaguar vehicle with black rims and a silver trim package.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.