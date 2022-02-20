Man wanted in connection to Grande Prairie shooting that injured one

RCMP continue to search for a 37-year-old man who is wanted in connection to a shooting in Grande Prairie.

A 44-year-old was shot in the back and taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition last week in what police say was a targeted shooting.

Andrew MacPherson has been charged with aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Mounties issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday.

MacPherson is described by police as having brown hair and green eyes, being 5'8" (172 centimetres) tall, and weighing 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

"(He) is known to frequent the Grande Prairie area," RCMP said in a statement. "Police are asking for the public's assistance for any information in relation to Andrew MacPherson's whereabouts."

If seen, Mounties say not to approach him but to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.