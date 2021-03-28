Man wanted in Edmonton and Winnipeg for firearm, break and enter, and theft incidents

A man wanted in Edmonton for firearm-related offences is also being sought out in Winnipeg for a string of robberies.

According to a Winnipeg Police Service news release, 37-year-old Matthew Adam Gibbs is facing a number of charges in Winnipeg, including:

11 counts of break, enter and theft;

seven counts of failure to comply with conditions of release orders;

two counts of theft under $5,000; and

one count of break and enter with intent.

Winnipeg police believe the offences to have occurred over the past six months at various businesses across the city.

Edmonton police also have an arrest warrant out for Gibbs for firearm-related offences.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Edmonton police for further information about the specifics of charges Gibbs faces. As of publication EPS have not responded.

Winnipeg police describe Gibbs as having short brownish-blonde hair, a thin build, blue eyes and has several tattoos.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous and caution the public from approaching him. Anyone who spots him should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.