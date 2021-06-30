Man wanted in homicide of Grant Norton arrested: LPS

One of two suspects sought in connection with the death of Grant Edward Norton has been arrested, according to the London Police Service.

Norton's remains were found in London's southeast end July 19, 2020. The 59-year-old Ingersoll, Ont. man had been reported missing by family a week earlier, but was last seen on July 6, 2020 in London.

Fifty-year-old Joseph Hodgkin of London was being sought on a warrant for accessory after the fact to murder and improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Investigators say Hodgkin was arrested and charged on Tuesday. He was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Wednesday.

A female suspect remains outstanding.

Zaida Amelia Collin, 24, of London, has yet to be located. She has been charged by way of warrant with manslaughter and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Three other people have already been charged in connection with Norton's death.

Wesley Joseph Peters, 29, of London, was arrested June 17 and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Ashley Morgan Bourget, 37, of London has been charged with first-degree murder and Adam Alexander Wade, 37, of London has been charged with manslaughter.

Reports have linked Norton's business interests to Pat Musitano, a Hamilton, Ont. man with known ties to organized crime, who was shot and killed in Burlington, Ont. on July 10, 2020.