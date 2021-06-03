Man wanted in robbery investigation arrested: Windsor police

Windsor police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance after officers were able to arrest the suspect Wednesday around 11 p.m. without incident.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Cody Farrugia after identifying his as a suspect in a robbery at a Matchette Road convenience store.

On Thursday, May 20, police responded to a report of a robbery. Investigation found the suspect allegedly brandished a crowbar and demanded cash from the store keeper.

The suspect allegedly obtained a money from the clerk before fleeing the store prior to the arrival of police.

The Major Crime unit continues to actively investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com