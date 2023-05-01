Man wanted in Saskatoon killing among Canada's 'most wanted' fugitives

A man accused in a 2022 killing in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood has been ranked as Canada's tenth most-wanted fugitive by a non-profit organization focused on helping police locate suspects who are still at large.

The addition of Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, 34, to the Bolo Program's list of Canada's 25 most-wanted fugitives marks the first time a suspect connected with a Saskatchewan crime has been included.

Ouellet-Gendron is charged with first-degree murder in the May 19, 2022 shooting death of Brandon Baxandall.

The 29-year-old was found dead by police behind an apartment building in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue.

Police say Ouellet-Gendron has several tattoos, including a gorilla on his chest, a black rose on his left wrist and a Mayan statue on his right hand.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, a Saskatoon police news release said.

This is the first time the Saskatoon Police Service has partnered with Bolo — which is a term used in law enforcement as shorthand for "be on the lookout."

The organization's latest "most wanted" list was announced during a news conference in Toronto Monday morning.

"We are not looking for evidence. We are not looking for witnesses to testify in court. We just need that one tip that leads us to the suspect," Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said during the announcement.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Ouellet-Gendron's location to call 911 or 306-975-8300. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers, police said.

Another man, Mohamed Ali, 35, was also charged with first-degree murder in Baxandall's death. Ali was arrested five days after the shooting.