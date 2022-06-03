Man wanted in Sault shooting arrested
The search for the second suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting last weekend in Sault Ste. Marie has been arrested, police say.
Officers were called to a home in the 200-block of Beverley Street around 4 a.m. May 29 after gunshots were heard and one person was injured in what police are calling a targeted attack.
Police arrested the first suspect and issued a warrant for 37-year-old Eric Mearow on Tuesday in connection to the case.
Mearow was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Friday after being found behind a home on Superior Street in Fisher Township, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
He has been turned over to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service where he faces numerous charges including attempted murder, extortion, assault, weapons offences and probation violations.
Mearow is known to police after having served jail time for the gruesome death of Wesley Hallam in 2011.
The two suspects are also accused in another incident involving someone being threatened and assaulted at a second residence on Beverley Street, police said.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
