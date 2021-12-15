Man wanted in sexual assaults has turned himself in: Saskatoon police

A 47-year-old man wanted in connection to sexual assaults that allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2008 has turned himself in.

On Monday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) asked for the public's help in locating Kenneth Dauphinais, 47, who most recently lived in Milk River, AB and has ties to Saskatoon, Calgary and Winnipeg.

According to an update from police, Dauphinais was arrested after turning himself in to SPS and remains in custody.

He is charged with sexual assault and overcoming resistance to commission of (an) offence.

When his arrest warrant was first issued, police advised Dauphinais may have been "active on online dating websites."

In 2018, Dauphinais was charged with second-degree murder in the 2002 death of his ex-wife in her home in northwest Calgary.

However, a judge later ruled an alleged confession obtained by police through a "Mr. Big" sting ⁠— where undercover officers pose as members of a fake criminal organization — was inadmissible.