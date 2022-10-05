Man wanted in string of bank robberies in downtown Toronto and Roncesvalles
Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a string of bank robberies downtown and in the city's Roncesvalles neighborhood.
Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, officers responded to five robbery calls at unknown financial institutions in the aforementioned areas.
In each incident, a man allegedly entered a bank and approached a teller with a note saying that he was armed with a handgun and demanded cash.
However, no gun was seen in any of the robberies, according to police.
In four of the five incidents, the man fled with an unknown quantity of cash.
Through their investigation, the Hold Up Squad has identified the suspect as 44-year-old Andrew Phillip Williams, of no fixed address.
Williams faces five counts of robbery.
Police have released an image of the suspect, who is described as standing at five-foot-nine-inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair.
“He should be considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach and immediately call 9-1-1,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.
Anyone with information or security camera video of Williams is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
