Man wanted in Westlock shooting; public warned not to approach him
A western Alberta man is wanted for aggravated assault and other offences in connection with a Monday shooting.
A 40-year-old man in Westlock, north of Edmonton, was shot in the stomach around 5:30 a.m.
The shooter ran away from the scene, RCMP say.
The victim was taken to an Edmonton hospital and is expected to survive.
In total, 30-year-old Justin Alexander McKinney from Fawcett, Alta., faces 10 charges, according to Mounties.
Investigators have asked the public to contact police or Crime Stoppers if they see McKinney but said not to approach him.
He may be driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with Alberta licence plate CJK 5656, police said. The truck also features a "very large push bar" and a decal that reads "Locally hated."
McKinney was described as having a light complexion, brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'10" and weighs 180 pounds.
Fawcett is located about 50 kilometres north of Westlock.
