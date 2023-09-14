Man wanted on 27 warrants; alleged offences include sexually assaulting teen

Calgary police are on the hunt for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a teen, along with a slew of other offences.

Gian-Paolo Marco Bellabono, 46, has a total of 27 warrants out for his arrest.

In addition to warrants for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in July, Bellabono is wanted in connection with incidents of:

Identity theft;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Theft over $5,000;

Theft; and

Forgery of a credit card.

Bellabono is described as:

5'7";

216 lbs;

Black-haired; and

Brown-eyed.

Police ask that anyone who knows where Bellabono is contact them at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.