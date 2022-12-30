Man wanted on attempted murder charge following assault in Toronto park

A suspect is wanted on an attempted murder charge following an assault at a Toronto park Thursday that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the area of Bloor Street East and Parliament Street at approximately 9 p.m.

Police told CTV News Toronto that the two men are known to each other and had a “physical altercation” in the park.

No weapons were used during the assault, but police said the victim is now in hospital in critical condition.

Toronto police identified a suspect in connection with the assault as 42-year-old Toronto resident Dwight Dequilla.

He’s wanted on a number of charges, including attempt murder, aggravated assault, have face masked/disguise, harassment by repeated following, and four counts of fail to comply with release order.

Dequilla is described by police as standing as five-foot-nine inches tall, 190 lbs, with short black hair, possibly with a black beard/goatee, and tattoos on his upper right and left arms.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.