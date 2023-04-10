Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in B.C.

A man, who was previously convicted of sexual assault, has been arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in B.C.

Marcel Joseph Parent, 46, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a court order in Surrey, B.C., in relation to several sexual assaults.

Calgary police issued a plea for public information about Parent, due to his connections to the city.

However, Surrey RCMP confirmed Parent was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There are no further details about where he was located.