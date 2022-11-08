Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Fredericton

A man who was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been arrested in the Fredericton area.

In a news release Tuesday, the Saint John Police Force says 44-year-old Simon Basque was arrested by the Fredericton Police Force.

The nationwide warrant for Basque was issued Monday after police say he breached the conditions of a statutory release.

Basque, who has been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, is serving a sentence of four years and six months for robbery and possessing, using and forging a falsified credit card.