Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Miramichi, N.B.: Saint John Police Force
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
Police in New Brunswick have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
An arrest warrant was issued on July 6 for 22-year-old Skylar Genova.
Police said Genova did not report to his approved residence.
He is serving a sentence of two years and nine months for:
- assault causing bodily harm
- possession of prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of weapon contrary to a prohibition order (two counts)
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- unlawfully in a dwelling house and failure to comply with probation order
The Saint John Police Force provided an update on Thursday in a news release, stating Genova was arrested on July 21 in Miramichi, N.B.
