Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Miramichi, N.B.: Saint John Police Force

Police in New Brunswick have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 6 for 22-year-old Skylar Genova.

Police said Genova did not report to his approved residence.

He is serving a sentence of two years and nine months for:

assault causing bodily harm

possession of prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of weapon contrary to a prohibition order (two counts)

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

unlawfully in a dwelling house and failure to comply with probation order

The Saint John Police Force provided an update on Thursday in a news release, stating Genova was arrested on July 21 in Miramichi, N.B.

