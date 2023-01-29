Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Orillia

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Orillia.

OPP say the 52-year-old Ottawa man had a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest after failing to adhere to his mandated parole conditions.

On January 29th. members of the Orillia OPP detachment were called to an Orillia church where an unidentified male had entered the church and removed items belonging to three female choir members.

Police say upon fleeing the scene the man attempted to leave with the items in a vehicle, however when the vehicle did not start the man attempted to flee on foot.

Orillia OPP officers were able to locate the man a short time later and identified that the individual had a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest.

Police say the 52-year-old has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been charged under the Criminal Code and remanded into custody for an appearance before a federal court on a later date.