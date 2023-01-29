Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Orillia
Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Orillia.
OPP say the 52-year-old Ottawa man had a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest after failing to adhere to his mandated parole conditions.
On January 29th. members of the Orillia OPP detachment were called to an Orillia church where an unidentified male had entered the church and removed items belonging to three female choir members.
Police say upon fleeing the scene the man attempted to leave with the items in a vehicle, however when the vehicle did not start the man attempted to flee on foot.
Orillia OPP officers were able to locate the man a short time later and identified that the individual had a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest.
Police say the 52-year-old has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been charged under the Criminal Code and remanded into custody for an appearance before a federal court on a later date.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Employment agency breaking barriers for marginalized people on Vancouver IslandA temp agency on Vancouver Island is taking a compassionate crack at the labour shortage.