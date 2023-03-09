iHeartRadio

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Ottawa: Saint John police


On Tuesday, Saint John Police Force issued a warrant for 45-year-old Shane McCabe, who they say breached the conditions of a 10-year long-term supervision order. (Source: Saint John Police Force)

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who previously served time for child pornography has been arrested in Ottawa.

A news release from the Saint John Police Force says 45-year-old Shane McCabe, who the force says breached the conditions of a 10-year long-term supervision order, is being held in custody following his arrest.

According to police, McCabe served two federal sentences for the following convictions:

  • two counts of possessing child pornography
  • two counts of distribution of child pornography
  • printing/publishing child pornography
  • accessing child pornography
  • breach of long-term supervision order
  • possess schedule II substance
  • two counts of failing to attend court
  • seven counts of failing to comply with probation order

Police say the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) located and arrested the accused.

