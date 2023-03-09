Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Ottawa: Saint John police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who previously served time for child pornography has been arrested in Ottawa.
A news release from the Saint John Police Force says 45-year-old Shane McCabe, who the force says breached the conditions of a 10-year long-term supervision order, is being held in custody following his arrest.
According to police, McCabe served two federal sentences for the following convictions:
- two counts of possessing child pornography
- two counts of distribution of child pornography
- printing/publishing child pornography
- accessing child pornography
- breach of long-term supervision order
- possess schedule II substance
- two counts of failing to attend court
- seven counts of failing to comply with probation order
Police say the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) located and arrested the accused.
