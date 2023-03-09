Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Ottawa: Saint John police

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who previously served time for child pornography has been arrested in Ottawa.

A news release from the Saint John Police Force says 45-year-old Shane McCabe, who the force says breached the conditions of a 10-year long-term supervision order, is being held in custody following his arrest.

According to police, McCabe served two federal sentences for the following convictions:

two counts of possessing child pornography

two counts of distribution of child pornography

printing/publishing child pornography

accessing child pornography

breach of long-term supervision order

possess schedule II substance

two counts of failing to attend court

seven counts of failing to comply with probation order

Police say the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) located and arrested the accused.