Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Regina

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Ottawa from 2021 was arrested last Friday in Regina.

Ahmed Abdi Siyad of Toronto was arrested along with a group of men after a drug trafficking investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at an apartment building on Little Pine Loop in northwest Regina on Friday.

When police got to the building, three suspects tried to escape through the balcony on the fourth floor. One of the men was seriously injured after falling from the balcony. Two other men resisted arrest and were bitten by a police dog. All three men were taken to hospital and the three other suspects were arrested without incident.

During a search of the residence, police found a substance believed to be cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, a .45 caliber handgun, about $55,000 in Canadian dollars and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Siyad was also charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Of the five others arrested, two men are from Edmonton, one is from Toronto and two are from Regina. They are all facing similar drug trafficking and weapons-related charges and made their first appearances in Provincial Court on Monday.

The Regina Drug Unit (RDU), the Street Gang Unit, members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, Canine units and patrol were all involved in the investigation.