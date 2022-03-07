Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
A wanted man who had been missing for almost five months has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
Joshua Dougherty, 28, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking the conditions of his parole.
The Saint John Police Force was notified about the warrant on Oct. 18, 2021 and it issued an advisory at that time.
Police say officers searched a home on Bayside Drive in Saint John around 2:20 a.m. Sunday and arrested Dougherty at the scene.
Dougherty is serving a sentence for robbery with threats of violence, disguise with intent, attempted robbery, and failure to comply with a probation order.
-
Winnipeg woman wants changes after father with dementia disappeared from hospital for hoursA Winnipeg woman wants to see changes to protocols at hospitals and personal care homes after her 84-year-old father who has dementia wandered away from Concordia Hospital and was found nine kilometres away hours later.
-
'We’re out on the street': N.S. landlord evicts up to 20 tenantsIt was a weekend wakeup call that sent tenants living in a New Waterford, N.S., apartment building scrambling. An eviction notice was given by their landlord Friday afternoon, saying they needed to leave immediately
-
Saskatoon volunteers relieved girls at Canadian safe house in Ukraine have escapedSaskatoon volunteers are relieved after a group of 17 Ukrainian girls living in a Canadian safe house in Ukraine arrived safely in Poland.
-
City councillor resigns from police board over 'dysfunctional' relationshipA Winnipeg city councillor has resigned as a member of the Winnipeg Police Board, calling for changes to legislation amid what he called a 'dysfunctional' relationship with City Council.
-
Surrey's Vaisakhi parade cancelled 3rd year in a row due to 'constantly changing' public health ordersCOVID-19 is once again being blamed for the cancellation of one of Metro Vancouver's largest parades.
-
-
COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in New BrunswickIn a week, mandatory Covid-19 measures in New Brunswick will be lifted. Masking, social distancing and vax passes will no longer be required in most places.
-
Innisfil teen accused of driving 123 km/h in 40 km/h zonePolice say a teen driver in Innisfil was clocked travelling three times the speed limit.
-
B.C. adds 11 COVID-19 deaths over 72 hours as hospitalizations drop againThere were 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend across British Columbia, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital continued to decline.