Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
A man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
The Saint John Police Force said Friday that 27-year-old Chase Spence had been living at a community correctional centre in the city.
A warrant was issued for his arrest last Tuesday after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.
Police say Spence was arrested at a residence on Coburg Street around 11 p.m. Monday.
Spence is serving a sentence for a number of convictions, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, robbery and uttering threats, among others.
