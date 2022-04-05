Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John

A man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force said Friday that 27-year-old Chase Spence had been living at a community correctional centre in the city.

A warrant was issued for his arrest last Tuesday after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say Spence was arrested at a residence on Coburg Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Spence is serving a sentence for a number of convictions, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, robbery and uttering threats, among others.