Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John

Saint John police have arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Jared Noiles, 22, was arrested just after 8 p.m. Monday in Saint John, N.B.

A warrant for his arrest was originally issued on June 2.

Noiles is serving three years, 10 months and 15 days for:

two counts of armed robbery

disguise with intent

theft under $5,000

two counts of failure to attend court

being unlawfully at large

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.