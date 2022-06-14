iHeartRadio

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John

A warrant for the arrest of Jared Noiles was originally issued on June 2. (Saint John police)

Saint John police have arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Jared Noiles, 22, was arrested just after 8 p.m. Monday in Saint John, N.B.

A warrant for his arrest was originally issued on June 2.

Noiles is serving three years, 10 months and 15 days for:

  • two counts of armed robbery
  • disguise with intent
  • theft under $5,000
  • two counts of failure to attend court
  • being unlawfully at large

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

12