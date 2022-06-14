Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John
Atlantic.CTVNews.ca Writer
Natalie Lombard
Saint John police have arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
Jared Noiles, 22, was arrested just after 8 p.m. Monday in Saint John, N.B.
A warrant for his arrest was originally issued on June 2.
Noiles is serving three years, 10 months and 15 days for:
- two counts of armed robbery
- disguise with intent
- theft under $5,000
- two counts of failure to attend court
- being unlawfully at large
Police say he was taken into custody without incident.
