Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for Timothy Mason on Aug. 1. They said he breached the conditions of his day parole.

Mason was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John.

Police say the 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning without incident.

Mason is serving a sentence of two years and seven days for: