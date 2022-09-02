Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John

Police in Saint John have arrested a 35-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Saint John Police initially sought the public’s help to locate Michael Deveau after a warrant was issued on Aug. 19 for his arrest for breaching conditions related to a statutory release.

According to a press release from Saint John Police, Deveau was residing at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

Deveau is currently serving a sentence of more than four-and-a-half years after being convicted of the following:

- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

- flight causing bodily harm

- motor vehicle theft

- two counts of theft under $5000

- possession of property obtained by crime

- accessory after the fact

- failure to attend court

- possession of a controlled substance

- unlawfully at large

- obstructing a peace officer