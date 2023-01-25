Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jeff Wilson on Jan. 16 after he allegedly breached the conditions of his full parole.
Police say he was arrested on Wednesday.
Wilson is serving a sentence of three years and three months for:
- possession of a firearm knowing it's unauthorized
- possession of a loaded restricted firearm
- possession of a firearm while prohibited
- possession of a schedule I substance
- failing to attend court
