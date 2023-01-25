iHeartRadio

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John


Jeff Wilson is pictured. (Saint John Police)

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jeff Wilson on Jan. 16 after he allegedly breached the conditions of his full parole.

Police say he was arrested on Wednesday.

Wilson is serving a sentence of three years and three months for:

  • possession of a firearm knowing it's unauthorized
  • possession of a loaded restricted firearm
  • possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • possession of a schedule I substance
  • failing to attend court
