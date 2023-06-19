Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John
Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for 26-year-old Joseph Antoine on May 24. They said he breached the conditions of his statutory release.
Antoine was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John.
He is serving a sentence of two years, nine months and five days for:
- possession of a firearm with ammunition
- possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order
- flight from a peace officer
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- obstruct public/peace officer
- fail to comply with a probation order, operation while prohibited
- theft under $5,000
Saint John Police say an officer on patrol saw Antoine just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the Waterloo Street area.
He was arrested in the Prince Edward Street area after a foot pursuit.
Police say no injuries were reported.
