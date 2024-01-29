Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John: police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

A warrant was issued on Jan. 20 for the arrest Mark MacKinnon after he allegedly breached the conditions of statutory release.

The 45-year-old was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John.

MacKinnon is serving two years, 11 months, and 15 days for convictions of:

sexual assault

two counts of theft under $5,000

assault peace officer causing bodily harm

Police say MacKinnon was arrested in Saint John on Sunday and remains in custody.

