Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Victoria

Victoria police have arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after his statutory release was suspended.

Gregory Brotherston of Colwood, B.C., is serving a three-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering following his role in a violent home invasion in Sooke, B.C.

Victoria police asked for the public's assistance in locating Brotherston on Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, police said he'd been located in the 700-block of Courtney Street.

He was arrested without incident and remained in police custody as of Thursday, according to VicPD.

On Feb. 9, 2019, Mounties responded to a home in the 6100-block of Sooke Road and found a man who had been "severely beaten" with injuries to his face and head. Brotherston was arrested two days later.