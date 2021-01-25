A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant earlier this month was located within days of a public notification, police say.

David Morin disappeared from his court-ordered residence in Vancouver back on Jan. 2, but police did not issue a public alert until Jan. 20.

At that time, the B.C. RCMP asked the public to be on the lookout for the 26-year-old, who they believed to have travelled to Williams Lake.

Morin was unlawfully at large, police said at the time, urging anyone who saw the missing man to call 911.

In a brief statement Monday, the RCMP said Morin was taken into custody on Friday, after being found in Williams Lake.

Mounties did not say at the time of his disappearance what allegations or convictions were on Morin's record.

Online court records show numerous charges in Williams Lake against a man with the same name and age. The charges include robbery, theft and breach of probation.