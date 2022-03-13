Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John Police

A 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested Saturday night.

Saint John Police say on Saturday around 10:57 p.m., Fabian Cromwell was arrested at a residence on Sandy Point Road.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Cromwell's arrest on Jan. 28.

“It is a criminal offence under section 23 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada to receive, comfort or assist an offender ‘for the purpose of enabling that person to escape.’ This includes hiding an offender,” said the Saint John Police Force in a previous news release.

The charges stem from an alleged assault that happened last month.

Around 10:18 p.m. on Jan. 24, police responded to the area of Pokiok Road after receiving reports a man had assaulted a woman.

Police say the man fled the area in a truck before they arrived. Officers found the injured woman, along with several witnesses.

Police confirm the woman is known to Cromwell. She was transported to hospital and later released.

Police say Cromwell was taken into custody without incident and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Sunday.