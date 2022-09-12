iHeartRadio

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

Darren Hersey is described as five-foot-nine and 187 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing white sneakers, a dark hat and a red “Crooks” long sleeve shirt. Police say Hersey has tattoos on both forearms. (Saint John Police Force)

A 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested by police in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for Darren Hersey on Aug. 30 after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

Officers arrested Hersey on Thursday evening.

According to police, he was taken into custody without incident.

Hersey was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John. He is serving a three-year sentence for robbery.

