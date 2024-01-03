Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since November has been arrested.

Dustin Sacobie, 30, allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release. He was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

Police say they arrested Sacobie at an apartment building on Sydney Street in the city on Tuesday.

Sacobie was serving a sentence of four years and nine months for:

aggravated assault

forcible confinement

assault use of force

robbery

theft

break and enter

failure to attend court

two counts of failure to comply with probation order

