Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police


Police say an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Dustin Sacobie was issued on Nov. 17, 2023. (Saint John Police Force)

The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since November has been arrested.

Dustin Sacobie, 30, allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release. He was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

Police say they arrested Sacobie at an apartment building on Sydney Street in the city on Tuesday.

Sacobie was serving a sentence of four years and nine months for:

  • aggravated assault
  • forcible confinement
  • assault use of force
  • robbery
  • theft
  • break and enter
  • failure to attend court
  • two counts of failure to comply with probation order

