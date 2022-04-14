Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Victoria
Victoria police have arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after his statutory release was suspended.
Gregory Brotherston of Colwood, B.C., is serving a three-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering following his role in a violent home invasion in Sooke, B.C.
Victoria police asked for the public's assistance in locating Brotherston on Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, police said he'd been located in the 700-block of Courtney Street.
He was arrested without incident and remained in police custody as of Thursday, according to VicPD.
On Feb. 9, 2019, Mounties responded to a home in the 6100-block of Sooke Road and found a man who had been "severely beaten" with injuries to his face and head. Brotherston was arrested two days later.
