Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to be in Victoria: VicPD
Victoria police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a wanted man who may be in the city.
Police are searching for Christopher Gaudet, 36, who is wanted on a national warrant for suspension of his statutory release.
Gaudet is currently serving a federal sentence of more than three years for kidnapping while using a firearm, possession of a weapon while banned, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, according to VicPD.
The 36-year-old is described as a white man who stands 5'7" and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has green eyes and short blonde hair.
Anyone who spots Gaudet is asked to call 911 and not approach him. Otherwise, anyone with information on his location is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
