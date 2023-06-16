Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in southwestern Ontario

Another alert has been issued for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, who may be in southwestern Ontario.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for Nicholas Woodland, who allegedly breached his statutory release order.

Woodland is currently serving a 26-month sentence for sexual assault, possession of child pornography and bestiality.

The 33-year-old is described as white, 5’11 and 131 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Woodland is known to frequent Woodstock, Toronto, Caledon and Brampton.

Police also issued a warning about Woodland back in February.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 1-866-870-7673, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or call 911.