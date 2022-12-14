Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions: Saint John police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police say 43-year-old James Chatwin breached the conditions of his statutory release on Monday.
Chatwin has been serving a sentence of two years, one month and 14 days for a number of offences, including motor vehicle theft, failing to attend court, and obstructing a peace officer.
Chatwin is described as five-foot-nine and 253 pounds. He has shaved brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
