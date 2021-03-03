A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a fatal shooting in Edmonton in 2019 has been arrested.

Amin Yussuf, 30, was arrested on Feb. 26, in Coquitlam, B.C., when RCMP responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 7 a.m.

Police say Yussuf’s identity was later confirmed at their local detachment through fingerprints.

The outstanding warrant was issued by the Edmonton Police Service on March 24, 2019, after they responded to a weapons complaint at Xhale Lounge.

Investigators found Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman, 26, dead inside the lounge and two others shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Yussuf faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Yussuf was taken back to Edmonton on Wednesday.

A court date has not been set.