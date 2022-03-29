Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for incident that prompted lockdown of Halifax mall

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted that lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall earlier this month.

Halifax Regional Police are looking for 23-year-old Jamar Lakwame Carvery, who is facing the following charges:

robbery (two counts)

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

mischief

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

breach of a release order (two counts)

The charges stem from robberies at Ash Jewellery on Quinpool Road in Halifax and the Cash Trader store on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., on March 1.

In both cases, police said two men entered the stores, with one man carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

The men left the jewelry store empty-handed, but police said they fled the second store with a quantity of cash and jewelry.

Police also said there was a struggle at the Cash Trader store and a weapon was fired.

The business owner previously told CTV News that two men entered the store, pulled out a long gun, and forced him to open his safe. Ghassan Chater said he tried to wrestle the weapon from the man’s hands and it went off, but the bullet ricocheted off the floor.

No one was injured at either business.

A short time after the men fled the Cash Trader store, police spotted their vehicle travelling on Highway 102, approaching Bayers Road in Halifax.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but they said the suspects refused to stop, and continued towards the Halifax Shopping Centre. They said three men abandoned the vehicle and fled inside the mall.

Two of the men were arrested inside the mall and police said they seized the stolen items. Daniel Christian Anthony Johnson, 27, and Colton Alan Grantmyre, 26, are facing multiple charges in connection with the incidents.

The Halifax Shopping Centre was locked down for several hours that afternoon while police searched for the third suspect, but they failed to locate him.

Police confirmed Tuesday they are still looking for the suspect, who is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Carvery is described as six feet tall and 185 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Carvery’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).