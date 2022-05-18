Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder arrested: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a man's death.
Winnipeg police said Ryan Mitchell Spence, 39, was shot and killed inside a hotel bar in the 300 block of Smith Street on May 1. Investigators identified a suspect in the shooting and on May 10, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for 31-year-old Christopher Curtis Bone of Winnipeg.
On May 17, police said officers arrested Bone in the 400 block of Sargent Avenue.
He has been charged with second-degree murder, possessing a firearm, restricted or prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and possessing a scheduled substance – methamphetamine.
Bone remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.
