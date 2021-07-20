Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Prince Albert, Sask. homicide arrested in Nunavut.
Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Prince Albert homicide was arrested in Nunvaut.
Corey Clark, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Natasha Ross on May 24. Her body was found at a home in the 2900 block of Fourth Avenue West.
Clark was arrested by Baker Lake RCMP in Nunavut on Thursday, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release.
He was remanded into custody following a bail hearing, PAPS said.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Clark's arrest on July 12.
He was initially believed to be between Prince Albert and the La Ronge area.
Clark was scheduled to make his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Tuesday.
PAPS thanked the public and Nunavut RCMP for assistance in locating Clark.
-
Police seek witnesses, dash cam footage of deadly dirt bike crashInvestigators are asking witnesses of a deadly collision in Georgina on Sunday to come forward with any information.
-
Next exit to 'Cronwall': Misspelled sign on Highway 417 to be replacedOntario's Ministry of Transportation says a temporary sign on Highway 417 that misspells the name of Cornwall as 'Cronwall' will be replaced.
-
University of Regina hosting hundreds of northern Sask. wildfire evacueesThe University of Regina is hosting more than 450 people from the Shoal Lake Cree Nation and the Red Earth Cree Nation who have evacuated their homes due to wildfires in the area.
-
N.S. election: Tory leader keeps candidate despite 2018 post threatening cyclistsA Progressive Conservative candidate's threatening online rant from 2018 against Nova Scotia cyclists that surfaced this week is "disturbing," says the co-president of the provincial cycling association.
-
Winnipeg man charged for social media threats against feminists, policeA Winnipeg man has been charged for making social media threats against the Winnipeg Police Service and feminists.
-
Funding for youth mental health services in Alberta to be announced Tuesday afternoonAlberta’s government is set to speak on funding that will improve mental health services for youth in the province.
-
4th hybrid BC Ferries vessel clears Panama Canal en route to VictoriaBC Ferries' fourth hybrid electric ship has reached a milestone in its journey from Romania to B.C.
-
Waterloo Region logs one COVID-19-related death, 12 cases on Tuesday as active infections dropHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged one COVID-19-related death and 12 new cases on Tuesday.
-
Ontario imposes restrictions on industrial operations in northwest as wildfires burnOntario is imposing new restrictions on the mining, rail, construction and transportation industries in the province's northwest to reduce the likelihood of human-caused fires.