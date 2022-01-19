Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in two homicides arrested in Winnipeg: police

A Winnipeg man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with two homicides has been arrested in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said officers arrested Thunder Lightning Fontaine, 25, on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers saw a vehicle driving without licence plates around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and later saw it parked in the 500 block of Stella Avenue.

When officers arrived, the people inside the vehicle – including Fontaine – jumped out and ran. Police were able to catch the people following a brief foot chase.

Fontaine has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Angus John Maple, and second-degree murder in the death of Anthony James Sinclair, along with other firearms-related offences. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said the two homicides are not considered related.

Maple was found shot in an apartment in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue on Nov. 24, 2021. He was pronounced dead in a hospital.

Police said investigators have arrested a second suspect in the death – 33-year-old Tim LeCoy Maple. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.