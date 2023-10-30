Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Brantford

An alert has been issued for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent Brantford, Courtland and Simcoe.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for 26-year-old Adrian Matthews, who is serving a two year and five month sentence for two counts of possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Matthews is described as 5’7 and 176 lbs, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact authorities at 1-866-870-7673, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or call 911.