Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Ottawa, Halifax

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a nationwide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

Michael Rhyno, 29, is serving a nearly five-year sentence for manslaughter and uttering threats. He’s known to frequent both Ottawa and Halifax, N.S.

Rhyno is described as white, 5-foot-11 (180 cm), 146 lbs (66 kg) with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone having contact with this man, or information in regards to his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) at 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or 9-1-1.