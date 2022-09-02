Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to visit Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his release conditions.

Police say James Mason, 48, is serving a five-year, four-month sentence for armed robbery, assault with a weapon and other charges.

Mason is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-8, about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos and is known to frequent Ottawa and Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers.