Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say Chase Spence, 27, had been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

Police say Spence has breached the conditions of his statutory release and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday.

Spence is serving a five-year, seven-month and 23-day sentence for:

two counts of aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

two counts of assault with a weapon

carry a concealed weapon

possession of property obtained by crime

two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order

robbery

uttering threats to cause death/harm

failure to comply with a probation order

three counts of failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking/recognizance

Spence is described as five-foot-nine and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Spence’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.