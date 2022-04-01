iHeartRadio

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say Chase Spence, 27, had been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

Police say Spence has breached the conditions of his statutory release and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday.

Spence is serving a five-year, seven-month and 23-day sentence for:

  • two counts of aggravated assault
  • assault causing bodily harm
  • two counts of assault with a weapon
  • carry a concealed weapon
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order
  • robbery
  • uttering threats to cause death/harm
  • failure to comply with a probation order
  • three counts of failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking/recognizance

Spence is described as five-foot-nine and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Spence’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

