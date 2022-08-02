Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued on Monday for 44-year-old Timothy Mason.

He was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John.

Mason is serving a sentence of two years and seven days for:

assault with intentional use of force (two counts)

failure to attend court at large

failure to comply with a probation order

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts)

possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking (six counts)

He is described as five-foot-nine inches tall and 277 pounds, with a shaved head and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.