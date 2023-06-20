Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John police

The Saint John Police are asking for help from the public in finding a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

According to a news release Monday, a warrant for the arrest of Skylar Paul, 27, was issued Friday for breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say Paul was residing at a community correctional centre in Saint John.

He is serving five years and four days for charges of:

assault with a weapon

uttering threats to cause death/harm

break and enter

commit theft under $5,000

aggravated assault

possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition

forcible entry

fail to attend court

two counts of failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking/recognizance

Paul is described as six-foot-five at 350 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left hand that says “1985-2017” and another on his right hand that says “family.”

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark blue t-shirt, dark blue short pants and black shoes.

Police are warning the public not to approach Robinson and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

