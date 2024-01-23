Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, New Brunswick, are asking the public's help in finding a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

They say a warrant was issued for the 45-year-old for breaching the conditions of statutory release.

Police say Mark MacKinnon is serving nearly three years for sexual assault, two counts of theft under $5,000 and assault of peace officer causing bodily harm.

They describe MacKinnon as being five-feet-10, about 290 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

