Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John police


A warrant for the arrest of Mark MacKinnon was issued on Jan. 22, 2024 after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.. (Saint John Police Force)

Police in Saint John, New Brunswick, are asking the public's help in finding a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

They say a warrant was issued for the 45-year-old for breaching the conditions of statutory release.

Police say Mark MacKinnon is serving nearly three years for sexual assault, two counts of theft under $5,000 and assault of peace officer causing bodily harm.

They describe MacKinnon as being five-feet-10, about 290 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

