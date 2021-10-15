Man wanted on Canada-wide warrants arrested in Cold Lake, Alta.
Three people are in custody after Mounties responded to a home in Cold Lake, Alta., following a report of a possibly armed man who was wanted across the country.
RCMP received information the man was at a home in Cold Lake, nearly 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, around 6 p.m.
At the address on 65 Avenue, the man refused to come out of the house. Two women were also inside the home.
Mounties contained the area and asked community members to avoid it, saying there was “no danger to the public.”
A special emergency police team from Edmonton, police dogs, and helicopter service were all dispatched.
All three people inside the house were eventually arrested without incident, police said.
Their names were not released but RCMP said more information would be released as investigation progresses.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General HospitalIsland Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been identified Friday.
-
Public sector workers in N.L. must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17Public sector workers in Newfoundland and Labrador have until Dec. 17 to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the possibility of being placed on leave without pay.
-
Erie Shores Healthcare hosts outdoor gift shop tent saleErie Shores Healthcare is holding an outdoor tent sale to sell off some accumulated stock and make way for new inventory when the hospital shop reopens in the future.
-
Coun. Deans considers run for mayor of Ottawa in 2022 electionCoun. Diane Deans was first elected to Ottawa City Council in 1994, and was re-elected for her eighth consecutive term on council in 2018.
-
Two teens charged with second degree murder after 'suspicious' death in Sask.Two teens are facing several charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man.