Man wanted on Canada-wide warrants arrested in Cold Lake, Alta.

Three people are in custody after Mounties responded to a home in Cold Lake, Alta., following a report of a possibly armed man who was wanted across the country.

RCMP received information the man was at a home in Cold Lake, nearly 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, around 6 p.m.

At the address on 65 Avenue, the man refused to come out of the house. Two women were also inside the home.

Mounties contained the area and asked community members to avoid it, saying there was “no danger to the public.”

A special emergency police team from Edmonton, police dogs, and helicopter service were all dispatched.

All three people inside the house were eventually arrested without incident, police said.

Their names were not released but RCMP said more information would be released as investigation progresses.