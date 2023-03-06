Man wanted on four outstanding warrants allegedly caught stealing at Chatham-Kent business

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man wanted on four outstanding warrants after a theft at a local business.

Officers responded to a business on Wellington Street West in Chatham for a theft investigation around 2:54 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the man was seen removing merchandise from the shelves and attempting to leave without paying for the items. The man was detained by store security until police arrived.

Police arrived and arrested the man. Police confirmed the man was wanted on four outstanding warrants.

The 25-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with theft and possession of the stolen property. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.