Man wanted on mental health warrant located: Saanich police

A man who was wanted on a mental health warrant has been located safe, according to Saanich police.

On Wednesday, Saanich police said they were searching for 30-year-old Robert Gray due to concerns about his safety and mental-well being.

One week earlier, the Sidney North/Saanich RCMP also said they were looking for Gray as a missing person.

On Thursday afternoon, Saanich police said he had been located safe.

"Thank you to the public for their assistance," said Saanich police in a social media post.

Robert Gray, the subject of a missing and wanted report yesterday, has been located and is safe. Thank you to the public for their assistance. #Saanich #yyj